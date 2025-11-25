Please wait...
Ánima Kitchent signs distribution deal for Cuquín

Ánima Kitchent has signed a two-year distribution agreement for preschool brand Cuquín

NEWS BRIEF: Spanish animation company Ánima Kitchent has signed a two-year distribution agreement for its preschool brand Cuquín with Turkey’s Fauna Entertainment.

Under the deal, Fauna Entertainment will manage the official Cuquín YouTube channel in Turkish. The partnership also includes the launch of seasons one and two of Cleo & Cuquín, along with 20 videos from the Cuquín: Musical Videos collection, all dubbed into Turkish.

C21 reporter 25-11-2025 ©C21Media
