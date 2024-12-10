Anima Kitchent, Able & Baker launch Monkeys & Dinos animation service studio

Independent Spanish animation companies Anima Kitchent and Able & Baker have teamed up to launch an animation service studio called Monkeys & Dinos in the Canary Islands.

Monkeys & Dinos aims to develop original IPs for global audiences and already has several projects on its slate that are set to begin production in 2025.

The studio will capitalise on the Canary Islands’ competitive tax incentives, including rebates of up to 50% on animation productions.

Anima Kitchent is based in the Canary Islands and in Madrid, while Able & Baker is based in Madrid.

Anima Kitchent CEO Angel Molinero said: “Monkeys & Dinos is the culmination of many years of working with Able & Baker on a variety of animation projects. Now is the perfect time to collaborate, bringing the best of each company to the table and offering the market a high-quality service coupled with the tax advantages of the Canary Islands.”