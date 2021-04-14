Andrew Haber dies aged 56

Andrew Haber, the long serving sales VP at New Jersey-based Alfred Haber Distribution, has died suddenly.

Company president Alfred Haber released a statement this morning saying his nephew, who had worked with the company for 25 years, had died aged 56.

Alfred Haber said: “It is with deep sadness that I share with you news of the sudden passing of my nephew and beloved business associate Andrew Haber.

“Andrew, a 25-year industry veteran, oversaw sales for Alfred Haber Distribution in various territories throughout the world, including Latin America, Asia and Europe. He had a large network of industry friends from all over the globe he met during the course of his travels… Andrew never met a stranger.

“His professionalism, kind words, magnetic smile and caring personality touched all he met, and will not be forgotten. Andrew will be sorely missed by us all.”

During 25 years with Alfred Haber Distribution, Andrew oversaw global sales of the Grammy Awards, Miss Universe Pageant, Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as hundreds of other hours of US network series.