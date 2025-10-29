Andreas Martin to lead Autentic Studios as director of content and production

German factual producer Autentic has appointed Andreas Martin as director of content and production.

Martin will head production division Autentic Studios and will be responsible for the development and production of all formats and programmes at the Munich-based company.

The exec has been with Beta-owned Autentic for six years, most recently as head of production and executive producer.

Under his supervision, numerous documentaries and docuseries have been produced, including De-extinction – Species Protection 2.0?, Agree to Disagree!, Decoding Beauty, Love Around the World and Terra X: The Mystery of Monster Waves.

The move comes after Tom Zwiessler, the former head of Autentic Studios, left the company in May to join NDF Entertainment as head of development.

“The appointment of Andreas Martin underlines our goal to strategically expand the production activities of Autentic Studios – both in the national and international broadcast markets as well as on digital platforms,” said Patrick Hörl, managing director of Autentic.

Autentic Studios’ portfolio ranges from large-scale history documentaries and investigative films to science programmes, factual entertainment, and people and culture productions from around the world.

Its partners include national and international broadcasters and streaming platforms such as ARD, ZDF, Arte, ProSieben, RTL, ORF, ServusTV and Curiosity Stream.