Amuz Distribution brings the laughs to Cannes

NEWS BRIEF: Quebec-based sales house Amuz Distribution is bringing a catalogue of over 1,300 hours of programming in genres such as dramedy, comedy and factual to Mipcom in Cannes later this month.

The slate includes hundreds of newly acquired hours from Just for Laughs Group, as well as titles such as 1995, Marco, Babyatrice, Like Father Like Daughter and Abroad, a sketch show featuring Filipino comedians in Canada.