Amplify Pictures self-finances comedy based on YouTube’s Mt Mystic Rangers

Amplify Pictures, the LA-based production company focused on financing scripted series outside of the traditional studio and streaming model, is self-funding a new drama based on YouTube’s Mt Mystic Rangers.

The studio, which was behind HBO’s Emmy-winning 100 Foot Wave, has greenlit indie comedy series Mt Mystic, Amplify Pictures CEO Joe Lewis announced today.

Created by Jeremiah Dunlap and Cory Quintard, who also star, the six-part series is directed by Dunlap and is based on Dunlap and Quintard’s self-funded comedy pilot Mt Mystic Rangers, which debuted on YouTube in March 2025 and has amassed a sizable following.

In the vein of Reno 911!, the mockumentary-style show takes a comedy troupe approach, with contributors serving as actors, writers and creatives.

The ensemble cast also includes Beta Angarole, Josh Black, Tenea Intriago, Mindy Lopez, Robyn Quintard and Moiba Mustapha. Key creatives and writers include Jeremiah Dunlap, Seth Dunlap, John David Harris, Mindy Lopez, Cory Quintard, Robyn Quintard and Lauren Starr.

The new show will be produced by Amplify Pictures and Foundry Mass. It is being executive produced by two-time Emmy winner Joe Lewis (100 Foot Wave, Fleabag, Transparent), Rachel Eggebeen, Colin King Miller and Luke Esselen for Amplify Pictures and Dunlap and Quintard for Foundry Mass.

The company is fully financing the indie series without a network, streamer or distributor attached. Production is set to start next year.

Mt Mystic follows a dysfunctional team of park rangers as they face budget cuts, drama, and chaos – both natural and supernatural – in the most unpredictable state park on earth.