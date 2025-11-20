Amplify Pictures develops TV comedy based on Funny Or Die web series The Earliest Show

Amplify Pictures, the LA-based production company focused on financing scripted series outside of the traditional studio and streaming model, has begun developing indie comedy series The Earliest Show.

The project comes from Ben Schwartz (Parks & Recreation) and is based on his Funny Or Die web series of the same name. Amplify has commissioned Schwartz to write a full season of scripts.

Schwartz will write, direct and star in the half-hour comedy, which is described as a “comedic behind the scenes look at America’s earliest live morning show, starting at 3am sharp.” He will star alongside Lauren Lapkus (Stuart Fails to Save the Universe), who plays his co-host.

In addition to Schwartz, the project is executive produced by Amplify Pictures’ CEO Joe Lewis (100 Foot Wave, Fleabag, Transparent), Rachel Eggebeen, Colin King Miller and Luke Esselen for Amplify Pictures.

Other executive producers include Daniel Powell and Alex Bach, and Funny Or Die’s Ricardo Martinez, Ben Gigli and Jessica Renick.

The project is part of Amplify’s move to finance and produce innovative shows outside the traditional gatekeeper economy.

“Comedy thrives on risk and Ben is one of the most fearless comedic voices today. The Earliest Show is exactly the kind of bold, inventive series that indie TV was made for: wildly original, occasionally unhinged and undeniably hilarious,” said Lewis.

“Amplify Pictures is here to support incredible creators like Ben with the creative freedom to take big swings like this. It’s a daring project that our company was created for and perfectly embodies the ethos of indie TV.”