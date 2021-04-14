Ample Entertainment hires factual trio

US prodco Ample Entertainment has hired a trio of experienced factual executives to bolster its creative team.

Anne Hazlett has been named VP of development, Carter Palmer casting director and Loi Ameera Almeron investigative producer. All three will report to Ample’s co-founders Ari Mark and Phil Lott.

Hazlett will boost Ample’s unscripted slate with a focus on premium factual programming. Previously, she was director of development at Lightbox, the production company behind HBO’s Tina.

During her tenure, she helped to develop Lightbox’s slate, which included docuseries Supervillain for Showtime as well as several greenlit projects for Netflix, HBO Max and Discovery+.

As Ample’s newly hired casting director, Palmer will be responsible for casting across multiple genres, from lifestyle to adventure to true crime. She already has a relationship with Ample having cast its hit 9 Months with Courteney Cox for Facebook Watch.

During her career she has cast shows including Top Chef (Bravo), America’s Got Talent (NBC), Married at First Sight (Lifetime), The Biggest Loser (NBC) and Celebrity Undercover Boss (CBS) and worked at production companies such as Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Endemol Shine North America and Ashton Kutcher’s Katalyst Media.

As investigative producer, Almeron will spearhead the company’s investigative efforts. She has worked on documentaries and features across diverse topics for national and international channels, including Rape on the Night Shift and PBS Frontline’s Trafficked in America.

Mark said: “The hiring of Anne, Carter, and Loi represents Ample’s ongoing commitment to hiring the best in class to help develop film and television concepts that feel undeniably new. Their diverse experience gives Ample an agility and depth that lets us exponentially expand our development efforts.”