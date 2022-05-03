Please wait...
American outlaw Billy the Kid sets off for MENA region via MBC’s Shahid VIP

Romantic drama series Billy the Kid

MBC-owned Arabic SVoD service Shahid VIP has picked up MGM International Television Productions’ drama series Billy the Kid.

The romantic drama from Michael Hirst, based on the famous American outlaw, premiered on US cablenet Epix last month.

It is produced by Epix Studios and MGM International Productions in association with NENT Group’s Viaplay. MGM distributes internationally.

On Shahid VIP, the series is available in both dubbed and subtitled versions, with episodes dropping weekly.

Billy the Kid is the first of a multi-year deal between Shahid VIP and MGM International Television Productions to develop and coproduce original international series.

Karolina Kaminska 03-05-2022 ©C21Media

