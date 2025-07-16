American Idol exec Robin Kaye and husband killed in apparent double homicide, tributes paid

Tributes have been paid to American Idol executive Robin Kaye after she and her husband Thomas Deluca were shot dead in their LA home.

Entertainment industry veteran Kaye was the music supervisor on the Fox and ABC reality singing competition and had previously worked on other hit unscripted formats such as The Singing Bee and Lip Sync Battle.

Police officers in LA found the bodies of Kaye and her husband after conducting a welfare check at their property in Encino. Both had died from gunshot wounds in an apparent double homicide.

A 22-year-old man called Raymond Boodarian was arrested yesterday in connection with their deaths. It’s alleged that he had burgled their home while they were out, then killed the couple when they returned.

On July 10, police responded to a call about a possible prowler at the home.

A police spokesman said: “While there were no signs of forced entry or trouble at the location during that investigation, it is now believed that the suspect had gained entry into the residence through an unlocked door.”

Neighbour Amee Faggen told local news service ABC7 Los Angeles: “We didn’t see or hear anything. My renter called 911 on Thursday because she saw somebody hopping the fence. I have no idea if that was related or not. They came and left, the helicopters and police came.”

Reports suggest that the bodies of Kaye and Deluca were found in separate rooms, Kaye in the pantry and Deluca in a bathroom.

Kaye worked on almost 300 episodes of American Idol, from 2002 to 2023. In 2000 she launched SynchroniCity, which represented musical artists like Andrea Bocelli, Kenny Loggins, Lang Lang and Donnie Osmond.

An American Idol spokesperson said: “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

US format veteran Phil Gurin, The Gurin Company’s president and CEO and chairman at FRAPA, worked alongside Kaye on The Singing Bee, Your Chance to Dance, Oh Sit, Miss USA, Miss Universe and The NAACP Image Awards.

Paying heartfelt tribute to his former colleague, Gurin said: “I am just devastated by this awful news. Robin was simply the best.

“For more than 20 years, she worked on every series, special and live event I ever did. The news about her and her husband is simply tragic beyond words. May their memories be for a blessing. Just so angry and numb. She was part of our work family and everyone she collaborated with will miss her.

“She was a most trusted, valued and important part of our team – able to get the most amazing deals for us, overcoming the most incredible obstacles and always with a positive attitude and infectious spirit. The entire community has lost a wonderful person.”

Writing on LinkedIn, Monica Corton, CEO of music publishing company Go to Eleven Entertainment, said: “Completely heartbroken to learn that Robin Kaye and her husband were murdered. Robin was a class act in every way.

“She was friendly, knowledgeable, kind and the hardest worker with a difficult job that she always made look so effortless. I will miss her greatly as will the whole music industry. May she and Tom rest in eternal peace.”