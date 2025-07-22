América Television in Peru goes to The Auction

NEWS BRIEF: América Television in Peru is gearing up to launch Dori Media Group and Abot Hameiri’s gameshow The Auction (La Subasta), making the South American country the first market to broadcast the format.

Owned by Abot Hameiri and Dori Media in collaboration with América Televisión, Kapow and Open Kimono and produced in Peru by America Estudios, the show pits two teams of five family members against each other as they acquire high value items.