Please wait...
Please wait...

América Television in Peru goes to The Auction

América Television in Peru will air gameshow The Auction (La Subasta)

NEWS BRIEF: América Television in Peru is gearing up to launch Dori Media Group and Abot Hameiri’s gameshow The Auction (La Subasta), making the South American country the first market to broadcast the format.

Owned by Abot Hameiri and Dori Media in collaboration with América Televisión, Kapow and Open Kimono and produced in Peru by America Estudios, the show pits two teams of five family members against each other as they acquire high value items.

C21 reporter 22-07-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Secuoya Studios, 3Pas Studios join forces to co-develop premium series
5 in the UK adds six more series to growing scripted slate, renews The Hardacres and The Teacher
WGA calls for bribery probe after Colbert show axed, Trump celebrates cancellation
Pocket.watch launches AI tool to analyse YouTube channel monetisation opportunities
New Zealand studio facilities expansion dealt double blow as projects go under

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE