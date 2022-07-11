Please wait...
AMCNI CNE renews pact with Vodafone Czech Republic

Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul

NEWS BRIEF: AMC Networks International Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) has renewed its distribution agreement with Vodafone Czech Republic.

The multi-year renewal covers AMCNI CNE’s 10-channel portfolio in the Czech Republic, comprising Sport1, Sport2, Spektrum, Spektrum Home, TV Paprika, Minimax, JimJam, AMC, Film+ and CBS Reality. It allows local viewers to continue viewing AMC’s original productions with dramas such as Fear the Walking Dead and Better Call Saul.

C21 reporter 11-07-2022 ©C21Media

