AMCNI acquires S3 of Truthseekers from Big Media

Truthseekers from Big Media and RMC Story

NEWS BRIEF: AMC Networks International Southern Europe has acquired the rights to the third season of investigative history series Truthseekers for broadcast on Canal Historia in Spain and Portugal.

Eight-episode season three is in production and slated for delivery in Q3 of 2026, delving into some history’s most-fascinating enigmas including the Loch Ness monster, the Yeti, Bigfoot and Area 51. The deal was brokered by Emma Sparks, senior VP of sales for Europe at the show’s distributor Big Media which coproduces the series with RMC Story in France.

