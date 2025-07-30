AMC+ to stream BBC drama and factual series about abduction of Chloe Ayling

AMC Networks-owned streamer AMC+ in the US has picked up the BBC Three true crime drama and documentary about the 2017 abduction of Chloe Ayling.

Written and executive produced by Georgia Lester (Killing Eve), Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story is produced by BBC Studios-owned River Pictures and will premiere in the US on August 28.

The six-part series tells the disturbing story of British model Chloe Ayling, played by Nadia Parkes, who thought she had landed a dream photo shoot in Milan, Italy, only to be drugged and kidnapped by a man claiming to work for a crime syndicate. It launched on BBC Three in the UK last year.

Set to air on September 25 is the three-part true crime factual series Chloe Ayling: My Unbelievable Kidnapping, recently commissioned by BBC Three, in which Ayling gives her first interview since her abductors’ conviction. It will also be available on AMC-owned streamer Sundance Now.

Produced by BBC Studios Documentary Unit, it will launch in the UK on August 4. Both series are being distributed internationally by BBC Studios.