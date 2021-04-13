AMC streamers Drowning in drama

AMC-owned streaming services Acorn TV and Sundance Now are among the international outlets to have picked up thriller series The Drowning, which was originally commissioned by UK terrestrial Channel 5.

The Drowning will be available on Acorn TV in the US, Canada and Latin America and on Sundance Now in the US and Canada from May.

Produced by Noel Clarke and Jason Maza’s All3Media-backed Unstoppable Film & Television (Bulletproof) in association with All3Media International, the four-parter follows a woman who catches sight of a teenage boy and becomes convinced he is her missing son, leading her on a dangerous and transgressive path.

Deals have also been secured by C More for Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden; Sky Network Tele vision for New Zealand; Hellenic Telecommunications for Greece; and Dazzler Media for the UK and Eire.

The Drowning stars Jill Halfpenny (Three Girls, Dark Money, Liar), Jonas Armstrong (The Bay, Ripper Street, Line of Duty) and Rupert Penry-Jones (Whitechapel, Silk, Stan Lee’s Lucky Man).