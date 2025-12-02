Please wait...
AMC, RUV, Super Channel among buyers of Sphere Abacus drama ahead of Content London

Hope Street is produced by Long Story TV

Peter Marley

CONTENT LONDON: London-based distributor Sphere Abacus has secured a raft of scripted sales ahead of Content London.

Season one of crime drama, Scrublands (4×60’), an Easy Tiger production in association with Third Act Stories, has been acquired by AMC Networks for Spain and Portugal, Belgium’s Proximus Media House, and Iceland’s RUV.

Scrublands: Silver (4×60’) has been picked up by AMC Networks for Spain and Portugal, and RUV for Iceland.

Proximus Media House in Belgium has acquired The Cuckoo (4×60’) from Clapperboard Studios, Safehaven (10×60’) from Ravenwood Productions, and Summertide season one (Eps 14-46) from Red Letter Day Pictures.

The Game (4×60’), produced by Clapperboard Studios, has been acquired by RUV – Iceland.

The Boy That Never Was (4×60’), produced by Subotica and based on the best-selling novel by Karen Perry, has been sold to Super Channel – Canada.

SBS – Australia has bought Late Bloomer season one (8×30’), a Pier 21 Films production, and both seasons of Rough Cut (12×60’), produced by Vox Pictures.

Hope Street season one and two (20×60’), produced by Long Story TV, have been secured by TVO – Canada, seasons one to four (18×60’) by BritBox in the Nordics for Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, while BBC Studios – CEE and Poland, BBC NL in the Netherlands, and BBC First in Belgium have acquired season five (8×60’).

As recently announced, Heated Rivalry (6×60’), produced by Bell Media Inc, has been sold to HBO Max – US and Australia, Movistar Plus+ in Spain, and Neon – New Zealand.

Sphere Abacus’ head of sales Hana Palmer comments: “We are delighted that these premium dramas, created with high-end production values, continue to be popular around the world.  We look forward to securing more sales during Content London this week.”

Clive Whittingham 02-12-2025 ©C21Media
