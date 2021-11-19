Please wait...
AMC+ reaches for new spaghetti western series That Dirty Black Bag

That Dirty Black Bag

US streaming service AMC+ has acquired spaghetti western drama series That Dirty Black Bag from Canada’s Bron Studios and Mediawan-owned Palomar.

The eight-part series filmed in Italy, Spain and Morocco will make its exclusive US, Canadian and Australian premieres on AMC+ in March/April 2022.

The series is described as a darker take on the old west, covering an eight-day clash between a sheriff (Dominic Cooper) and an outlaw bounty hunter (Douglas Booth). Also starring are Aiden Gillen, Niv Sultan and Paterson Joseph.

Bron and Palomar are coproducing, with Bron’s David Davoli, Aaron L Gilbert, Steven Thibault and Samantha Thomas joining Carlo Degli Esposti, Nicola Serra and Patrizia Massa from Palomar as executive producers.

Three seasons have already been planned and Mediawan has secured French rights to the series. Bron Releasing and Palomar Mediawan are both handling international sales.

Oli Hammett
Oli Hammett 19-11-2021 ©C21Media
