AMC orders Interview with the Vampire

AMC Networks in the US has ordered a series adaptation of American author Anne Rice’s 1976 novel Interview with the Vampire.

The eight-part series, which will debut on cablenet AMC and streamer AMC+ in 2022, is the first to be developed following AMC Networks’ acquisition of the rights to Rice’s works last year, encompassing 18 titles including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series.

Previously adapted into a 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, the Interview with the Vampire series is created, showrun and exec produced by Rolin Jones (Boardwalk Empire, Weeds), who has an overall development deal with AMC Studios.

Also exec producing is Mark Johnson, who through his overall agreement with AMC Studios is taking the lead on developing the full Anne Rice collection purchased by AMC into a streaming and television franchise and universe. Rice and her son Christopher Rice are non-writing exec producers.

“The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating,” Johnson said.

“Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognise both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones, we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work.”

This is the second vampire-themed series to have been greenlit by AMC this month, after AMC Studios and London- and Sydney-based See-Saw Films revealed they have teamed up for a fantasy drama series that follows two Indigenous vampire hunters in the South Australian desert.