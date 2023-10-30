AMC Networks, TRT pick up Omens Studios toon Leo the Wildlife Ranger

AMC Networks International and TRT in Turkey have acquired Singaporean company Omens Studios’ animated kids’ series Leo the Wildlife Ranger.

AMC Networks International has picked up season one of the show for the Middle East and Africa and season two for Europe, while TRT has acquired both S1 and S2.

FairFax County Schools Districts has also taken S2 for the US, while Common Sense Media has renewed its existing deal for S1.

Leo the Wildlife Ranger was commissioned by Singapore pubcaster MediaCorp and is available in more than 50 territories.

The wildlife-focussed series, which includes 80×10’ newly commissioned episodes scheduled to launch in the first half of 2024, is aimed at 3-7s and teaches zoology facts, environmental awareness and nature conservation while aiming to build social skills and teamwork.

The plot follows two junior rangers and their loyal canine companion on their quest to learn more about the world’s animals and plants.