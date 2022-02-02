AMC Networks sends out Invitation to a Bonfire and takes road to Demascus

AMC Networks in the US has greenlit two new series for 2023 as it prepares to bid farewell to The Walking Dead, Killing Eve and Better Call Saul.

Demascus and Invitation to a Bonfire were developed as part of AMC’s ‘scripts-to-series’ model, which opens writers’ rooms to develop prospective series that, if successful, move straight-to-series.

The first season of each AMC Studios-produced series will include six episodes, to appear next year on streaming service AMC+ and cablenet AMC.

Demascus is a half-hour series executive produced by Mark Johnson’s Gran Via Productions (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) and created by writer and playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm (Boomerang). Kirk Moore (American Crime, For Life) is showrunner and Myki Bajaj of Gran Via is also a producer.

The series is described as a character-driven exploration of life as an ordinary black man in America today. It focuses on a 33-year-old who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life. The series follows these vivid psychological explorations and also the man in his primary reality.

Based on the novel of the same name by Adrienne Celt, Invitation to a Bonfire is a psychological thriller set in the 1930s at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey.

Inspired by Vladimir and Vera Nabokov’s co-dependent marriage, the story revolves around a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school’s newest faculty member, an enigmatic novelist, and his bewitching wife.

The series is from creator and executive producer Rachel Caris Love (Physical, Blindspot), who is also showrunner. Robin Schwartz and Kyle Laursen are executive producers, with Carolyn Daucher also serving as producer.

The two series join an expanding slate of original programming in the works for AMC+ and AMC that include the final seasons of The Walking Dead, Killing Eve and Better Call Saul.

AMC also has returning originals such as Kevin Can F**K Himself and Gangs of London alongside forthcoming series including 61st Street, Dark Winds, Tales of the Walking Dead, Moonhaven and the first two series in an Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

“These are two unique, different and highly emotional series we can’t wait to share with viewers next year, both with compelling characters at the centre driving the storytelling in distinct and very personal ways,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“Demascus is a real and engaging exploration of being a black man in America, with a rich and full character as our guide. Bonfire gives us a world of love, loss, identity and complication that we know viewers will find themselves lost in.”