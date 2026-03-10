Please wait...
AMC Networks renews The Audacity for S2

Season two of The Audacity airs on AMC and AMC+ on April 12

NEWS BRIEF: AMC Networks has ordered a second season of its forthcoming Silicon Valley drama The Audacity, which launches on AMC and AMC+ on April 12 and comes from Jonathan Glatzer (Better Call Saul, Succession, Bad Sisters).

Created, written and executive produced by Glatzer, it stars Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Lucy Punch, Simon Helberg and Rob Corddry. It is an AMC Studios production executive produced by Gina Mingacci (Killing Eve). The second season will also feature eight episodes.

