AMC Networks renews multiple series, strikes content deal with ITV Studios

US cablenet and streamer operator AMC Networks has handed renewals to a raft of series from across its portfolio of streaming platforms, and picked up a clutch of content from ITV Studios in the UK.

The company announced Thursday at the Television Critics’ Association (TCA) Press Tour that AMC+’s Irish gangland drama Kin, produced by Bron Studios and Headline Pictures, will return for a second season.

The Acorn TV original dramas Bloodlands and My Life is Murder were also renewed for seasons two and three, respectively, while British police procedural London Kills will return for seasons three and four.

Meanwhile, horror-focused streamer Shudder ordered new seasons of anthology series Creepshow and Slasher. Creepshow, executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), is based on George Romero’s 1982 horror-comedy classic of the same name. Slasher, produced by Canada’s Shaftesbury, will star Will & Grace star Eric McCormack for its fifth instalment, which goes into production this spring.

AMC Networks’ SundanceTV also commissioned new episodes of its True Crime Story franchise. New episodes of It Couldn’t Happen Here, hosted by Hilarie Burton Morgan, and Indefensible, hosted by Jena Friedman, are in production for SundanceTV and AMC+.

During a busy day of announcements, AMC Networks also revealed a content deal with ITV Studios. Through the deal, ITV Studios sold a trio of World Productions dramas to AMC: The Suspect, Showtrial and Anne. Five-part thriller The Suspect and courtroom drama Showtrial will premiere exclusively on Sundance Now and AMC+ in the US later in the year, while the former series will also launch exclusively on Sundance Now in Canada. Anne, which tells the story of a woman who dedicated her life to campaigning for the victims of the UK’s Hillsborough Disaster following her son’s death, will premiere exclusively on Acorn TV.

Elsewhere, AMC revealed that the sixth and final season of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul, produced by Sony Pictures Television, will premiere in two parts. In the US, the first seven episodes will premiere on April 18 on AMC and AMC+. The remaining six episodes will return for a final run on July 11.

AMC Networks also announced that BBC America will coproduce Mood, the first drama series from actor, writer and singer-songwriter Nicôle Lecky. Produced by Bonafide Films for BBC Three, the six-part series will premiere on BBC America in the US and on AMC+ in the US, Canada and Australia in Fall 2022.