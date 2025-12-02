AMC Networks plays Mix Tape in the US

AMC Networks in the US has picked up Australian drama series Mix Tape for its AMC+ and Acorn TV streaming services from Canadian distributor Boat Rocker Studios.

The deal grants AMC Networks exclusive streaming rights to the series in the US, and co-exclusive rights in Canada, where Mix Tape is also available on CBC Gem.

Jumping between Sheffield, England in 1989 and the modern day, Mix Tape follows Daniel and Alison, who fell in love as teenagers exchanging mix tapes, and who are now leading totally separate lives, an ocean apart.

The 4×60’ series, which was recently nominated for the C21 International Drama Award for English-Language Series, was produced by Subotica and Aquarius Films, in association with Boat Rocker Studios.

It was originally commissioned by Australian pay TV outfit Foxtel and is distributed globally by Boat Rocker Studios.

It debuted on Binge in Australia in June, and has since been acquired by CBC Gem (Canada), Movistar Plus+ (Telefónica) (Spain), RTV (Slovenia), BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom), RTÉ (Republic of Ireland), Pickbox NOW and Pickbox TV (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bulgaria) and MTV3 (Finland).

It will debut on AMC+ and on Acorn TV in 2026 after a deal was brokered by Brad Horvath, VP, content sales and distribution at Boat Rocker Studios, and Don Klees, senior VP of programming, Acorn TV.