AMC Networks’ Mayfair Witches to cast spell on BBC following Interview with the Vampire

Alexandra Daddario as neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding in supernatural drama Mayfair Witches

UK pubcaster the BBC has picked up AMC Networks’ supernatural drama Mayfair Witches, to screen on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Produced by AMC Studios, Pail Eye Pictures, Round Two Productions and Gran Via Productions, the 8×60’ series stars Alexandra Daddario as a neurosurgeon who discovers she has supernatural abilities.

The series is based on author Anne Rice’s literary trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, and follows on from another Rice/AMC Networks adaptation, Interview with the Vampire, which recently aired on BBC Two.

Showrunner Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex) is an executive producer alongside Michelle Ashford, Mark Johnson, director Michael Uppendahl and Jeff Freilich.

Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisitions, said: “Mayfair Witches, the second series set in Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, conjures up a darkly distinctive and richly atmospheric companion piece to the critically acclaimed Interview with the Vampire.”

Neil Batey 15-11-2023 ©C21Media
