AMC Networks launches reality content streamer via Prime Video in the US

AMC Networks is packaging its various unscripted offerings from We TV and other brands into a newly launched streaming service called All Reality.

The streaming offering will launch in the US via Prime Video, priced at US$4.99 monthly, with other platforms set to be announced at a later date.

At launch, All Reality will have more than 2,500 hours of content, including franchises like Love After Lockup, The Braxtons, Mama June and Bridezillas.

The service will also have every season of Growing Up Hip Hop and Marriage Boot Camp, as well as UK late-night series The Graham Norton Show and true-crime docuseries True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here.

According to AMC Networks, its reality content has driven more than 10 billion minutes of viewing on free ad-supported TV streaming platforms over the past year.

The service joins other AMC Networks’ streaming services, including AMC+, cosy crime platform Acorn TV, horror-focused Shudder and HIDIVE for anime.

“As the home of the world’s largest collection of targeted streaming services, we are thrilled to bring reality TV viewers the programming they love most, available for the first time on a single streaming platform in the US – All Reality,” said executive VP of linear and streaming products Courtney Thomasma.

“With thousands of hours of unapologetically addictive reality TV, including new instalments of iconic franchises like Bridezillas, we’re excited to bring fans more of the drama they can’t get enough of, with none of the filler.”