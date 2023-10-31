AMC Networks grabs North American rights to scrapped Disney+ original Nautilus

AMC Networks has picked up North American linear and streaming rights to UK fantasy adventure series Nautilus, two months after Disney+ scrapped plans to air the live-action series despite the fact it was already shot.

The 10-part project, based on French novelist Jules Verne’s 1870 novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, will launch on AMC and AMC+ in the US and Canada in 2024 as a “special television event.”

Disney revealed at the end of August that it would not air the Australia-shot series, noting at the time that it would seek a new home.

Created by James Dormer, produced by UK prodcos Moonriver TV and Seven Stories, and distributed by Disney Entertainment, Nautilus tells the origin story of Captain Nemo, the Indian Prince determined to take revenge on those who have robbed him of his birthright and family.

The project stars Shazad Latif, Georgia Flood, Thierry Frémont and Céline Menville, with guest appearances from Richard E Grant, Anna Torv and Noah Taylor.

It is developed and produced by Moonriver’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker and is written and executive produced by Dormer. Other exec producers on the project include Johanna Devereaux, who recently exited Disney to join Apple TV+’s scripted team in London, Chris Loveall, Colleen Woodcock and Daisy Gilbert. Michael Matthews directs.

Ben Davis, executive VP of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said he believed the series would appeal to fans of other AMC titles including the Anne Rice Immortal Universe franchise and the upcoming Orphan Black reboot, Orphan Black: Echoes.