AMC Networks delves into Confessions of a Female Serial Killer

AMC Networks in the US and Canada is among the latest buyers of true crime doc Confessions of a Female Serial Killer.

Hearst Networks/Crime + Investigation in German-speaking territories, Foxtel Group in Australia, Prima Group in the Czech Republic and Bell Media in Canada have also acquired the doc.

The 1×90’ doc, produced by UK indie Woodcut Media for Prime Video UK & Ireland, explores the psyche of one of Britain’s most notorious murderers, Joanne Dennehy, who stabbed three men to death in 2013.

The deals were announced by distributor Sphere Abacus, which also revealed sales for another Woodcut true crime doc for Prime Video, Murdered or Missing: The Millionaire’s Babies (2×60’). It has sold to Sky in German-speaking territories, Bell Media and Foxtel Group.