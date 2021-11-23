AMC Networks’ Christina Spade picks up operations after Carroll departure

AMC Networks’ chief financial officer (CFO) Christina Spade is adding the role of chief operating officer (COO) to her remit.

The New York-based entertainment company said that Spade will assume operational oversight of key businesses, including AMC Networks International, while continuing to lead financial operations, investor relations and global technology. She will continue to report to Matt Blank, interim CEO at AMC Networks.

Spade assumes the position from longtime COO Ed Carroll, whose departure after 34 years with the company was announced in late September.

Spade joined AMC Networks in January 2021 after serving as CFO following the merger of Viacom and CBS Corporation to form ViacomCBS. She also held CFO roles at CBS Corporation and Showtime Networks, where she spent more than two decades.

“Chris is a talented, experienced and versatile executive whose contributions have been critical to AMC Networks’ strong performance this year,” said Blank in a statement, adding that she was the right choice as the company looks to “rapidly grow” its streaming business and build on its “substantial owned IP.”

AMC Networks’ streaming portfolio, which includes AMC+, AcornTV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK, is on track to end the year with nine million paid subscribers, according to AMC, representing 30% year-over-year growth.

Spade’s promotion comes on the heels of a number of significant personnel changes at AMC Networks, which has been the subject of sale rumours for several months.

In addition to the news that Carroll will depart by the end of the year, the company revealed in August that longtime president and CEO Josh Sapan was stepping down after 26 years, with former Showtime boss Blank becoming interim CEO.

Spade said: “I look forward to continuing to work with Matt [Blank] and the talented team at AMC Networks in this new role, which will enable me to further lead the company’s ongoing business transformation and unlock opportunities for more efficient operations while also helping to guide and manage our investments for growth.”