AMC, M7 extend CEE partnership

AMC Networks International (AMCNI) and Luxembourg-based pay TV provider M7 Group, which is backed by France’s Canal+, have inked a multi-year extension to their strategic partnership in Central and Eastern Europe.

The deal, which covers the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, secures distribution for the entire AMCNI pay TV channel portfolio in each country, including linear channels and VoD content.

AMCNI’s channel portfolio includes CBS Reality, Minimax, JimJam, Spektrum, Spektrum Home, TV Paprika, Film+, Sport1, Sport2 and AMC.

As part of the renewed partnership, film and series channel AMC will be made available via the basic package for DirectOne in Hungary, while in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, children’s channel Minimax will be added to Skylink’s most widely distributed package.

“This [deal] will include the first-ever live broadcast of UEFA international club competitions – UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference Cup matches – on Sport1 and Sport2 in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, among many other exclusive premieres,” said Levente Málnay, exec VP and MD of AMCNI Central and Northern Europe.