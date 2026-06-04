AMC launches Walking Dead FAST channel in UK

NEWS BRIEF: AMC Global Media UK will this month launch the country’s first FAST channel dedicated to the hit horror franchise The Walking Dead.

Viewers will be able to watch episodes of The Walking Dead and spin-off Fear the Walking Dead without the need for a subscription or account. The launch builds on AMC Global Media’s existing FAST portfolio in the UK, which includes AMC Reality, AMC Cupid, Bloodline Detectives, Evidence of Evil and Love After Lockup.