AMC Lat Am, ABC Oz, Rai to show Patience after acquiring Channel 4 crime drama

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: A host of international broadcasters including AMC Networks in Latin America, ABC in Australia and Rai in Italy have acquired Channel 4 crime drama Patience.

Produced by Eagle Eye Drama in association with its distributor, Beta Film, a second season of Patience aired recently on Channel 4 in the UK.

Beta has announced a string of sales for the series at this week’s London TV Screenings including deals with BBC Brit (Africa), ProSiebenSat.1 (Germany), VRT (Belgium), TET (Latvia) and Telia (Estonia).

In Asia, NOW TV in Hong Kong and NHK in Japan have acquired the rights, as well as Ajara TV Georgia for Georgia. The show has previously been sold to PBS in the US.

Set in the historic UK city of York, Patience season two again stars Ella Maisy Purvis as the young police archivist Patience Evans, who is joined by a new team leader, detective Frankie Monroe, played by Bafta winner Jessica Hynes (Miss Austen, The Franchise), to tackle a series of tricky and twisted crimes.

Recently greenlit for S3, Patience is set to begin shooting in Belgium and York this spring. Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino serve as executive producers for all seasons.

Beta Film handles worldwide distribution and PBS Distribution holds the North American rights.