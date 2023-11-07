Amazon’s Prime Video adds to sports catalogue with doc on football star Thomas Müller

Amazon’s Prime Video is on board a forthcoming documentary about German international footballer, 2014 World Cup winner and FC Bayern fan favourite Thomas Müller.

Thomas Müller (working title) takes a behind-the-scenes look at the sports star, from his humble beginnings in rural Bavaria and his start at FC Bayern Munich at just 10 years old to his Bundesliga breakthrough and rise to international stardom, becoming Germany’s most decorated football player.

The feature-length doc will launch exclusively on Prime Video worldwide and joins other titles on the streamer focusing on footballers including Bastian Schweinsteiger, Sergio Ramos and Steven Gerrard.

Prime Video is also home to the documentaries FC Bayern: Generation Wembley, FC Bayern: Behind the Legend, Inside Borussia Dortmund and Take Us Home: Leeds United. Since the 2021/22 season, Prime Video has also been showing UEFA Champions League matches on Tuesdays live in Germany.

Neo Studios has begun filming the Müller doc which will follow the player into the later stages of his career.

The film is directed by André Hörmann (Im Ring) and produced by Sadoux Kim, a former senior creative executive at Amazon Studios with credits including The Grand Tour, All or Nothing: Manchester City and All or Nothing: NZ All Blacks.

Müller said: “The way from the village square in Paehl via FC Bayern Munich to the World Cup title has been a fairy tale for me so far. But in the life of every athlete there are moments you don’t want to relive. And maybe these stories are even more memorable for the audience.

“What I will experience in the next few months remains to be seen. But I’m sure the film will give viewers new and interesting insights into my life not only as a football player but also as a person off the field.”