Amazon’s Freevee grows originals slate, bolsters film offering with Disney deal

Amazon’s AVoD platform Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) has commissioned several scripted and factual series, including a second season of Bosch: Legacy, and inked a short-term licensing deal with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

The new titles were unveiled as part of Amazon’s NewFronts presentation in New York on Monday, at which development on an adaptation of BBC Two dark comedy Inside No. 9 was also revealed.

In addition to a second season of Bosch: Legacy, which is a spin-off of Amazon Prime’s long-running police procedural Bosch, the streaming service also commissioned coming-of-age dramedy Beyond Black Beauty, produced by Amazon Studios, Sinking Ship Entertainment and Leif Films.

The latter project centres on an equestrian with Olympic aspirations whose journey is suddenly halted when her mother uproots the family. It is executive produced by Pilar Golden, Leif and Agnes Bristow, JJ Johnson and Carla de Jong.

The renewal of Bosch: Legacy, produced by Fabel Entertainment, comes ahead of the season-one premiere on May 6.

On the unscripted front, Freevee has greenlit new culinary competition series America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation and family competition series Play-Doh Squished.

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation is executive produced by David Nussbaum, Jack Bishop, David Lonner and Mark Itkin, while Play-Doh Squished comes from Amazon Studios and Entertainment One (eOne). The latter series is executive produced by Tara Long and Will Erb for eOne, alongside co-showrunners Allison Berkley and Briana Vowels. Host Sarah Hyland is also an executive producer.

In addition, Freevee commissioned a one-hour music documentary, Post Malone: Runaway, about the artist’s first arena tour in 2019. Pulse Films and Federal Films are producing.

It also renewed Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers for seasons three and four.

Freevee’s short-term film licensing agreement with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution includes Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Hidden Figures, Murder on the Orient Express and The Post.

The deal builds on Freevee’s existing movie offering. Under a previously announced deal with NBCUniversal, Freevee has an exclusive window for features from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s 2020-21 theatrical slate, among them Dolittle, The Invisible Man, Promising Young Woman, F9 and Sing 2.

The platform also revealed it was in development on a remake of British dark comedy anthology series Inside No. 9.

The adaptation, from Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, is being executive produced by Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Angie Stephenson and Josh Cole. The original BBC Two version debuted in 2014 and has been on air for seven seasons.

The NewFronts presentation comes three weeks after Amazon unveiled plans to rebrand the AVoD service and boost its slate of originals by 70% in 2022.

During the presentation, Freevee also said it plans to expand its FAST offering to more than 75 channels, including dedicated channels for Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience and the original version of influential Canadian sketch comedy series The Kids in the Hall.

“Amazon Freevee is a trailblazer in the AVoD space, reimagining, redefining and leveling up the quality of content offered by a free streaming service,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, Amazon Freevee.