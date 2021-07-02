Amazon takes Therapy and Love Addicts

Amazon Studios in Germany has greenlit thriller The Therapy, adapted from Sebastian Fitzek’s novel of the same name, and a scripted comedy series about twentysomething life.

Produced by Ziegler Film, The Therapy follows the fate of a psychiatrist who must once again deal with the loss of his daughter years after her disappearance.

The six-parter is produced by Regina Ziegler and Barbara Thielen (Passenger 23), with Alexander Rümelin (Lindenberg! Do your thing) heading up the writer’s room.

Philip Pratt, head of Amazon Studios Germany, said: “With The Therapy, Sebastian Fitzek has captivated millions of readers in German-speaking territories. Now we are thrilled to bring this nail-biting thriller to Prime Video as a high-end series.”

Love Addicts tells the story of the adventurous and turbulent dating life of four young misfits as they try to find true love.

Warner Bros International Television will produce the romantic comedy, which has been written by head writer Julia Drache together with staff writer Burkhardt Wunderlich, Isaiah Michalski and Gemma Michalski.

Pratt said: “With Love Addicts, Prime members can look forward to a wild, surprising and true-to-life scripted comedy series about the search for love and friendship in the digital age. The Amazon Original series follows four wonderful main characters as they manoeuvre through a world of awful ex-relationships, dating apps and disappointing one-night stands to find love for life.”