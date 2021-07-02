Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Amazon takes Therapy and Love Addicts

Amazon takes Therapy and Love Addicts

Amazon Studios in Germany has greenlit thriller The Therapy, adapted from Sebastian Fitzek’s novel of the same name, and a scripted comedy series about twentysomething life.

Philip Pratt

Produced by Ziegler Film, The Therapy follows the fate of a psychiatrist who must once again deal with the loss of his daughter years after her disappearance.

The six-parter is produced by Regina Ziegler and Barbara Thielen (Passenger 23), with Alexander Rümelin (Lindenberg! Do your thing) heading up the writer’s room.

Philip Pratt, head of Amazon Studios Germany, said: “With The Therapy, Sebastian Fitzek has captivated millions of readers in German-speaking territories. Now we are thrilled to bring this nail-biting thriller to Prime Video as a high-end series.”

Love Addicts tells the story of the adventurous and turbulent dating life of four young misfits as they try to find true love.

Warner Bros International Television will produce the romantic comedy, which has been written by head writer Julia Drache together with staff writer Burkhardt Wunderlich, Isaiah Michalski and Gemma Michalski.

Pratt said: “With Love Addicts, Prime members can look forward to a wild, surprising and true-to-life scripted comedy series about the search for love and friendship in the digital age. The Amazon Original series follows four wonderful main characters as they manoeuvre through a world of awful ex-relationships, dating apps and disappointing one-night stands to find love for life.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 02-07-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Amazon closes in on MGM dealAmazon 'eyeing Bond studio MGM'Fugget About It lands in GermanyAmazon adopts Children from Bahnhof ZooAmazon Germany seeks ‘outstanding’ contentMGM channel launches on Amazon in ItalyBayern doc kicks off Amazon German originalsPulse hires Amazon alum Bianca GavinAmazon has more LOLs in EuropeAmazon orders comedy in GermanyAmazon pledges $6m for Covid relief
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows