Amazon Studios ups Nicole Morganti to head of local originals for Southern Europe

Amazon Studios has promoted Italian originals head Nicole Morganti to the new role of head of local originals for Southern Europe, covering Italy, France and Spain.

Amazon confirmed to C21 that its structure in Spain remains intact, although Spanish originals head María José Rodríguez now reports to Morganti.

The news was originally reported by Variety. In her new position, Morganti will continue to lead Amazon Studios in Italy but will add original productions from Spain and France to her remit.

Thomas Dubois, head of French originals, will also remain in his position, reporting to Morganti.

Morganti joined Amazon Studios to lead unscripted originals in Italy in February 2019, before being promoted to head of Italian originals in April 2020, covering both unscripted and scripted content.

Her 20-year-plus career in the TV industry began at MTV Italia, before she moved to Sky Italia and then Discovery Italia, where she was VP of talent and productions until joining Amazon.