Amazon Studios inks first-look deal with Imagine Entertainment for films, docs

Amazon Studios has agreed a first-look deal for films and documentaries with Imagine Entertainment, the US production studio led by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Under the exclusive multi-year pact, Amazon Studios will get a first look at all of Imagine’s narrative features and documentaries.

Imagine Entertainment, which was previously under a scripted features deal with Apple Studios, has worked with Amazon Studios on several projects, including the upcoming holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy; documentary Lucy & Desi; Prime Video original Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives; and in-development Amazon Studios spy action-comedy The U.S.P.S.

Another project, Judy Blume Forever, about the life and legacy of influential American author Judy Blume, is being released on Prime Video on April 21.

Karen Lunder is the president of Imagine’s feature operations, Sara Bernstein is president of docs and Justin Wilkes is president of Imagine Entertainment.

Imagine’s feature film credits include Rush, Pele – Birth of a Legend, The Dark Tower, American Made, The Spy Who Dumped Me and fact-based survival film Thirteen Lives, while it has produced docs such as Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, Leave No Trace and Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson & the Band

“As we look forward to more exciting projects on the horizon, we are honoured to make our longstanding relationship official and to bring more powerful, engaging stories to audiences around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios.