Amazon Studios extends Lizzo deal

Reality TV series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

NEWS BRIEF: Amazon Studios has extended its first-look deal with singer Lizzo following the success of Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on its Prime Video streaming service.

The first season of the competition reality series won a trio of Emmys last year and a second season is currently casting for participants. The show, produced by Amazon Studios and Lizzo’s production company Lizzo Bangers, sees the singer, rapper and flutist searching for dynamic women to join her on tour as dancers and singers.

