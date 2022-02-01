Please wait...
Amazon shops at Dori Media for Prime Video in Lat Am

Argentina, Land of Passion & Revenge

NEWS BRIEF: Amazon Prime Video has picked up three original drama series from Israel-based distributor Dori Media Group for its service in Latin America.

Guapas, Solamente Vos and Argentina, Land of Passion & Revenge are all produced by Pol-ka Producciones and originally aired in Israel on El Trece (Channel 13), the free-to-air network of Artear.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 01-02-2022 ©C21Media
