Amazon shops at Dori Media for Prime Video in Lat Am

NEWS BRIEF: Amazon Prime Video has picked up three original drama series from Israel-based distributor Dori Media Group for its service in Latin America.

Guapas, Solamente Vos and Argentina, Land of Passion & Revenge are all produced by Pol-ka Producciones and originally aired in Israel on El Trece (Channel 13), the free-to-air network of Artear.