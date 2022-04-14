Amazon rebrands IMDb TV, plans launch of service in Germany later this year

Amazon has set its sights on Germany as the next launch market for its AVoD service IMDb TV, which it will rebrand as Amazon Freevee later this month.

The announcement of the Germany launch, which will happen later this year, comes as the service plans to boost its slate of originals by 70% in 2022 with titles including Bosch: Legacy, a spin-off of long-running Prime Video series Bosch, set to debut on May 6.

Other original projects coming down the pipes include: scripted series High School, which is based on a bestselling memoir from recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin; home-design series Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis; Greg Garcia comedy series Sprung; and Australian crime drama Troppo.

Amazon said a number of additional greenlights will be revealed at its NewFronts presentation in early May.

According to the tech giant, the AVoD service has tripled its number of active users over the past two years as it has expanded into new markets including the UK last September.

“We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVoD service with content audiences crave,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

The newly rebranded Amazon Freevee will also premiere film and TV titles including workplace rom-com Love Accidentally starring Brenda Song and Aaron O’Connell, season two of Canadian buddy-cop drama Pretty Hard Cases, heist drama Leverage: Redemption, sports docuseries Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, spy thriller Alex Rider and music docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.

Previously announced greenlights include coming-of-age comedy Primo from Michael Schur and Shea Serrano, and half-hour procedural On Call from producer Dick Wolf.