Amazon Prime Video picks Day Zero for World Earth Day

Chiwetel Ejiofor

NEWS BRIEF: Amazon Prime Video has picked up water crisis film Day Zero, narrated by actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, in time for World Earth Day tomorrow.

From filmmaker Kevin Sim and produced by Keo Films and OoS Pictures, Day Zero captures stories about communities hit by water shortages, filmed over a three-year period. Distributed by Fremantle, the film will also debut on The Roku Channel and Pluto TV in the US tomorrow. It was previously acquired by Tencent in China, BBC Africa, Nat Geo in Latin America, Rai in Italy and NHK in Japan.

C21 reporter 21-04-2022 ©C21Media

