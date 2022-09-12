Amazon Prime Video cancels sci-fi drama Paper Girls after one season

Amazon Prime Video has cancelled its sci-fi drama series Paper Girls after one season.

The eight-part series, produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television in association with Plan B, launched in its entirety on July 29.

The show is an adaptation of a graphic novel series of the same name by comic book and television writer Brian K Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang. Stephany Folsom serves as creator, with Christopher C Rogers as showrunner.

It follows four youngsters who, while out delivering papers the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travellers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world.

The series stars Sofia Rosinksy, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet and Fina Strazza and is exec produced by Rogers, Folsom, Chiang, Vaughan, Christopher Cantwell and Steven Prinz.