Amazon-owned MGM Alternative ventures into esports with new content pact

MGM Alternative, the Amazon-owned unscripted unit that produces titles such as The Voice, Survivor, Shark Tank and Shazam in the US, is diving into the esports and gaming space through a new partnership with the Global Esports Federation (GEF).

MGM Alternative and GEF, whose mission is to promote the credibility and legitimacy of esports internationally, will create content surrounding the annual Global Esports Games, esports athletes and the lifestyle of gamers.

This content will be created both for linear and streaming platforms, said the companies, and they will also partner to produce live events within GEF’s various esports conventions and events, including the Commonwealth Esports Championships.

In recent years, the world of esports has grown in prominence and the global market for esports is projected to be US$4.2bn in 2024.

MGM Alternative also produces Gladiators UK (BBC) and Gladiators Australia (Ten). Evolution Media, the prodco behind reality titles including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, and Big Fish Entertainment (Hot Dish With Franco, Ugliest House in America) also sit within MGM Alternative.

“With the global interest in esports at an all-time high, we’re eager to share the stories and excitement surrounding the Global Esports Games, their athletes, and the gaming lifestyle,” said Barry Poznick, GM, MGM Alternative.

“This is the beginning of an epic collaboration with the Global Esports Federation to develop content that appeals to the worldwide audience of gamers and non-gamers alike.”

Paul J Foster, CEO of Global Esports Federation, added: “We are thrilled to unite with MGM Alternative to unlock the incredible potential of esports. This collaboration will amplify the voices of diverse esports athletes, showcasing their compelling stories to the world.

Together, Global Esports and MGM Alternative will provide an innovative platform that will power growth and value for the world’s esports community.”