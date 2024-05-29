Amazon MGM Studios takes Hollywood Ending for Prime

NEWS BRIEF: Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the Vice Studios Group-owned UnTypical and Library Films documentary Hollywood Ending, which follows the downfall of former actor Zach Horwitz, who ran a US$690m Ponzi scheme under the noses of those closest to him.

Directed by Rebecca Chaiklin (Tiger King), the film will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Producers include Library Films’ Chris Smith, UnTypical’s Danny Gabai and Alice Bristow, and Article 19’s Rebecca Chaiklin.