Amazon MGM Studios prepares for apocalypse with O-T Fagbenle comedy

Amazon MGM Studios is developing a dark action-comedy about a dysfunctional family trying to survive one another during an apocalypse with London-based prodco Osun Group.

Kill The Bedfords explores survival, technology and human stubbornness through the lens of a family that can’t stop arguing as they try to save their grandfather while the world crumbles around them, according to Amazon MGM Studios.

The drama was created by actor and writer O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), who executive produces alongside Osun Group’s Luti Fagbenle and Sheila Nortley. It is being developed with Tara Ayeni, Osun Group’s head of development.