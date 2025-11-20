Amazon MGM Studios greenlights new Stargate series from Blindspot’s Martin Gero

Amazon MGM Studios has greenlit a new Stargate show, 14 years after the last series in the sci-fi franchise went off the air.

The new project comes from Canadian showrunner Martin Gero, who created the NBC crime drama Blindspot and co-executive produced Stargate Atlantis.

Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi, who have both played an extensive role in the Stargate franchise, are consulting producers on the new series. Executive producers include Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters), Dean Devlin (Stargate, Independence Day) and Roland Emmerich (Stargate, Moonfall).

The Stargate franchise began in 1994 with a feature film co-written by Devlin and Emmerich, followed by television series Stargate SG-1, which ran from 1997 to 2007. Other instalments in the franchise include Stargate Atlantis (2004-2009) and the most recent series Stargate Universe (2009-2011). A web series set in the Stargate universe was also released in 2018.

“Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a story editor on Stargate: Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series. Stargate taught me everything about making television – it’s written into my DNA,” said Gero.