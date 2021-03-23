Amazon hunts down French originals

Amazon Prime France has unveiled three new original series as part of its upcoming slate, including a local version of UK factual entertainment format Celebrity Hunted.

Produced by Endemol Shine France, Celebrity Hunted will see celebrities including actress Laure Manaudou go on the run from a team of experts in France. The show is adapted from UK format Hunted, which Shine TV launched on Channel 4 in 2015.

Joining Celebrity Hunted is comedy series Miskina, which tells the story of a woman searching for meaning and strength within herself while exploring her relationship with faith, love, work and family. The eight-parter is co-written and co-created by Melha Bedia, Xavier Lacaille (Validé) and Yoann Gromb (Vingt-Cinq), and produced by Margaux Marciano and Nicolas Duval Adassovsky for Quad.

The third series is dramedy Greek Salad, co-produced by Bruno Levy for Ce Qui Me Meut and the sequel to the movie trilogy Pot Luck (L’Auberge Espagnole). The eight-parter follows the lives of the children of two of the original characters as they embark on a new adventure in Athens.

Finally, the platform has announced time-travelling comedy film Flashback, produced by Alain Goldman for Legende Film. Starring comedian Caroline Vigneaux along with actors Sophia Aram, Suzanne Clément and Gad Elmaleh, it is the second Amazon Original movie produced in France.

Elsewhere, the tech giant has ordered content from comedian Maxime Gasteuil, comedian Mathieu Madénian and actor Gaspard Proust, which will become exclusively available on Prime Video in France in Q3.

Thomas Dubois, head of French Amazon Originals, Amazon Studios, said: “We know that viewers in France want to see unique, authentic and entertaining stories that they truly connect with, and we’re committed to producing the widest variety of quality French programming exclusively for Prime members that delivers against that.

“From drama, spy action and comedy to exciting new formats on wide-ranging topics like music and social revolution, there isn’t a genre or topic we aren’t considering right now and we’re so excited to be announcing these incredibly varied four new French Amazon Originals as evidence of our commitment to a completely diverse slate.”