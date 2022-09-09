Amazon hires A+E Networks, HBO Asia alums for Prime Video, Freevee

Amazon has made a pair of new appointments at its Prime Video and Freevee divisions, including former A+E Networks exec Edward Guerron and HBO Asia alum David Simonsen.

Guerron has been named senior content acquisitions manager for the UK and Germany at Prime Video and Freevee, having been director of FAST monetisation at A+E Networks. He has held various roles at A+E Networks since 2016.

Simonsen, meanwhile, has been appointed director for South-East Asia at Prime Video, having previously been senior VP of business development at HBO Asia since 2008. The Singapore-based exec also worked at ESPN Star Sports and TVNZ.

The news comes soon after Amazon Studios in the US recently announced plans to combine its Prime Video and Freevee unscripted teams under veteran executive Chris Castallo. With the integration of the teams, Castallo, who previously oversaw unscripted solely for Prime Video, will see his remit expand to include Freevee originals.

Also, Amazon confirmed at the end of last month that its head of European originals Georgia Brown had left the company after five years.

This week Amazon Studios also beefed up its original development teams in South Africa and Nigeria. Mike-Steve Adeleye was named senior scripted creative executive for Nigeria and Kemi Lala Akindoju has been appointed senior movies creative executive for the country.

Joining its South African originals team are Kaye Ann Williams, who will serve as head of scripted and movies, and Brendan Gabriel, senior unscripted creative executives. All four execs will work on the team led by Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Amazon Prime Video’s principal head of content in Africa.