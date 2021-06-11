Amazon, HBO Max buy Conversations

Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max are among six platforms and broadcasters to have pre-bought the BBC and Hulu’s forthcoming drama series Conversations with Friends.

Adapted from Sally Rooney’s debut novel of the same name, Conversations with Friends (12×30’) was commissioned by BBC3 in the UK and Disney-owned Hulu in the US.

Set in Dublin, the plot follows a 21-year-old college student Frances (Alison Oliver) as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Amazon Prime Video has picked up the series for Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Africa, while HBO Max EMEA has pre-bought it for Spain, Portugal, the Nordics, CEE, the Netherlands and the Baltics.

Conversations with Friends has also been acquired by streaming platform Lionsgate Play in India, broadcaster SYN in Iceland, South Korean streamer Wavve and Irish pubcaster RTÉ.

Produced by Irish prodco Element Pictures and directed by Lenny Abrahamson, Conversations with Friends is distributed by Endeavor Content.