Amazon greenlights MotoGP World Championship documentary series

The MotoGP World Championship

Amazon has ordered a docuseries about the MotoGP World Championship, one of motorbike racing’s top international competitions.

Produced by The Mediapro Studio in collaboration with MotoGP owner Dorna, the untitled series is executive produced by Laura Fernández Espeso, Javier Méndez and Bernat Elías, with Arnau Monràs and Jaume García serving as directors.

The 8×50’ sports doc will show how riders prepare and compete in the competition and features motorbike stars including Marc Márquez, Valentino Rossi and Fabio Quartararo.

The Mediapro Studio, which has produced other sports content for the tech giant including Fernando, Six Dreams or All or Nothing, will also handle international rights to the series.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 26-11-2021 ©C21Media

