Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Amazon Freevee lands court format Tribunal from Judge Judy Sheindlin

Judge Judy Sheindlin in Judy Justice

Amazon-owned AVoD platform Amazon Freevee, formerly known as IMDb TV, has commissioned a new courtroom series from creator and executive producer Judge Judy Sheindlin.

Tribunal will see Judge Patricia DiMango, Judge Tanya Acker and former district attorney Adam Levy collectively adjudicating real cases. The format will also add a video element to the court format, allowing viewers to follow scenes surrounding the events of each case.

Along with Sheindlin, Scott Koondel will serve as executive producer on Tribunal.

The order follows season one of Judge Sheindlin’s first streaming series Judy Justice, which in its debut season was the number one original programme on Amazon Freevee in first streams and hours watched, with audiences viewing more than 40 million hours to date.

Judy Justice, which released new episodes every weekday, was the streaming industry’s first series with a daily episodic release schedule and has been recently renewed for a second season.

Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at Freevee, said in a statement: “With the strong support our customers have shown for Judy Justice, we’re excited to add another Judge Sheindlin programme to our slate.

“Judge Sheindlin has been a pioneer in creating premium courtroom content for more than 25 years and Tribunal reinforces our vision of a modern television network that embraces day-part agnostic programming.”

Ruth Lawes 29-04-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Leonine Studios grabs int’l distribution rights to Australian crime drama Troppo
Amazon rebrands IMDb TV, plans launch of service in Germany later this year
IMDb TV goes back to Almost Paradise with Electric Entertainment
IMDb TV brings back reboot of crime thriller Leverage: Redemption for second season
IMDb TV, Universal TV, Now Studio to apply Leverage reboot
IMDb TV adds 15 ad-supported streaming channels to UK's Fire TV
IMDb TV expands originals slate with Primo from Michael Schur, Shea Serrano
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Zaslav could take more ‘swift and decisive’ action on WBD assets after CNN+ axe
Amazon Kids+ sets out to deliver the goods
The changing face of European production
Banijay's Mexico and US Hispanic arm unveils initial slate, makes first hires
Stan seals Paramount Global Content Distribution deal for Epix sci-fi horror From